Stratford fitness instructor flying high year on from Herald Business & Tourism Awards win

FITNESS instructor Jessica McDonald is flying high in more ways than one.

She scooped the coveted ‘Best Business Innovation’ gong at November’s Herald Business & Tourism Awards for Bungee Fitness Club, which she founded two years ago.

The new way of burning fat and building muscle by flying and jumping in studio sessions while wearing a harness and attached to a bungee cord, is attracting an army of fans.

The choreographed routines are led by qualified and experienced trainers, including Jess and her lead instructor Indy, and there's also the option of aerial hoop and silks and fly pole sessions.

Based in Cookes Storage on Timothy’s Bridge Road, Bungee Fitness Club is also suitable for all ages including children, and any level of fitness.

It’s also proving popular with groups celebrating birthdays, family get-togethers, hen parties and charity fundraising events.

Jessie said: “I’m in my forties now but while a personal trainer for about 12 years I was doing lots of high-intensity interval training, including jumping and landing on the floor, which had a massive effect on my knee joint.

“I can't really run now without having a problem afterwards, so bungee has been great for me because I can do it for a really long time with no bad side-effects at all.”

She added: “It's great for people who need a low-impact workout but want a rigorous cardiovascular workout.

“People don’t realise they’re working out when they’re jumping and making the bungee moves, because it’s so much fun.

“You can’t help but have a huge smile on your face when you’re doing star jumps and flying around.

“At parties, we see people absolutely screaming with laughter - I wish we could spread it across the whole of the UK.”

Jess has designed her own equipment and is training candidates to become accredited bungee instructors as part of a strategy of rolling out a franchise later this year.

She says winning the award made a real difference, especially being able to put ‘Winner: Best Business Innovation’ on letterheads, emails and social media.

“To be able to say we’ve been recognised and have won an award like this is invaluable,” she said.

“It has a massive effect on the business because people look at you in a different way.”

Nominations are now open for this year’s Stratford Herald Business and Tourism awards.

There are 13 categories to choose from, spanning all types of businesses, pubs, restaurants, cafes, hotels, charities and not-for-profits.

This year’s categories are:

Best Online Business

Best Family Business, sponsored by Shakespeare’s Schoolroom and Guildhall

Team of the Year

Community Support Award, sponsored by Stratford-upon-Avon School

Top Attraction, sponsored by Crowne Plaza hotel

Best Business Innovation, sponsored by Porterbrook

Employer of the Year, sponsored by Stratford College

Employee of the Year, sponsored by Stratford District Council

Best New Business

Charity of the Year, sponsored by Royal Shakespeare Company

Best Customer Experience, sponsored by Stratford BID

Best Green Business

Best Pub/Bar/Restaurant

Business of the Year, sponsored by Shakespeare Martineau

The table sponsor on the night is Shakespeare’s England while Wright Engineering is the programme sponsor.

RSC actor Christopher Saul will once again host the awards finale at the Crowne Plaza hotel in Stratford on Friday, 17th October.

These Business and Tourism awards, the fourth are open to all businesses and charities in the Stratford district, whether they’re a sole trader or a large company, a startup or long-established.

The award nomination process is designed to be easy.

To nominate a business, tourist attraction or charity – simply log on to the website below and follow the instructions.

Businesses can nominate, and so can their customers, charity trustees or anyone who believes the organisation is worthy of an award.

Nominated businesses and groups will be contacted so the independent judges have enough information to assess all the entries against the set criteria.

The awards are free to enter thanks to the support of sponsors

The only award which cannot be directly entered is the Business of the Year, because this is chosen by the judges, from all the finalists.

Nominations close at 5pm on Friday, 15th August.

Each entry will be measured against the category criteria and the judges’ four selected finalists in each will be announced in the Herald on Thursday, 28th August.

For sponsorship opportunities, contact Sharon Higgins on 01789 412808 or email andy.veale@stratford-herald.com for further details.

To nominate, visit https://stratfordheraldawards.co.uk/2025/en/page/home



