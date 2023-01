A BOOM in online shopping and post-pandemic downsizing are propelling a Stratford business to record turnover.

Refurbishment and fit-out specialists Sandell Group, based in Timothy’s Bridge Road, have more than £3million worth of new projects lined up.

Nissar Khan, head of business development at Sandell, left, pictured with co-owners Andrew Stainer, financial directcor, and Adrian Stainer, managing director. Photo: Mark Williamson ....Adrian Stanier.MD and co owner. (61911428)

The company, which moved from Tachbrook Park in Leamington to Shottery Brook Office Park last year, has also taken on more staff.