Stratford Fire Station’s community day is always a lot of fun
Published: 19:22, 26 July 2024
THERE’S a lot of fun and fire engines at Stratford Fire Station tomorrow – Saturday – for the annual Community and Charity Day.
Bungee trampolines, inflatables, fairground rides, kids’ assault courses by Everyone Active, nerf gun challenge, Fantastic Balloons, free toddler play area, craft stalls, animal and pet care experience, ice cream van, Arena demo area for dance and fire displays, a barbeque by Rapid Relief Team and much more.
This popular family event is a big hit with children and a chance to see fire engines and meet fire crews.
Saturday 27th July 11am to 3pm, Masons Road, Stratford.