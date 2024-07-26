Stratford Fire Station’s community day is always a lot of fun

THERE’S a lot of fun and fire engines at Stratford Fire Station tomorrow – Saturday – for the annual Community and Charity Day.

There was a chance to sit in one of the fire engines at the annual Stratford Fire Station open day. Photo: Mark Williamson

Bungee trampolines, inflatables, fairground rides, kids’ assault courses by Everyone Active, nerf gun challenge, Fantastic Balloons, free toddler play area, craft stalls, animal and pet care experience, ice cream van, Arena demo area for dance and fire displays, a barbeque by Rapid Relief Team and much more.

This popular family event is a big hit with children and a chance to see fire engines and meet fire crews.

Saturday 27th July 11am to 3pm, Masons Road, Stratford.