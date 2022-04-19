Stratford Festival of Motoring will feature rare Coventry-built cars

RILEY cars, which were once built in Coventry, will form part of a special exhibition when the Stratford Festival of Motoring returns later this month.

After an absence of two years, the motoring event is set to roll into town on Saturday, 30th April, for three days of entertainment.

Victor Riley on a replica Voiturette (56146087)

More than 300 vintage, classic, and super cars will be on show in the town centre, with Bridge Street, High Street, Wood Street, Henley Street, Union Street and Sheep Street all closed to traffic for the duration of the free festival.

Bell Court is also involved and will feature the Riley cars, including a replica of the very first model, the Voiturette from 1898.

The exhibition has been organised by volunteers at the Riley Cars Archive Heritage Trust and will be attended by Victor Riley, 86, the grandson of the company’s founder, William.

Victor, now based in Shrewsbury, said: “The Riley car was never mass-produced, it was built by craftsmen and it had an elegance in its design that made it that little bit different. It also enjoyed huge motorsport success which excited crowds all over Europe.”

The replica Voiturette will share the stage with six Riley models.

Riley MPH Sports (56146083)

As well as the exhibition of vehicles, the festival will include a car treasure trail, live music, family entertainment, street food, and an artisan market.

From 10am until 5pm daily.