Stratford Festival of Motoring - photographs of the 2022 event

THREE days of motoring fun brought crowds flocking to the streets of Stratford over the bank holiday weekend as the Festival of Motoring rolled into town after a two-year absence due to the pandemic.

Lining the town centre streets were an array of vintage, classic, customised and super cars. There was also a racing simulator, go-karts and even a fire engine that had been converted into a bar.

Paul and Sharon Perkin showed their Toyota Hilux monster truck at the Stratford Festival of Motoring. Photo: Mark Williamson S41/5/22/9700. (56445449)

Paul and Sharon Perkin, from Stratford, were among those exhibiting a treasured vehicle – they parked their modified Toyota Hilux in Union Street and it grabbed the attention of many as it looks similar to the Black Stallion Monster Truck, which is a big star at United States Hot Rod Association events.

Paul built his Toyota in time for his and Sharon’s wedding day nearly 20 years ago… except he didn’t tell her that it was going to be their transport from the registry office in Solihull to their honeymoon in Blackpool.

“Me and my best man drove it to the wedding and it’s also been used at my daughter – Zoe’s – prom three and-a-half-years ago. It goes all over the country and to Tesco in Stratford and kids love it,” Paul said.

Ths Jaguar XK 120 Super Sports turned a few heads at the Stratford Festival of Motoring. Photo: Mark Williamson S41/5/22/9691. (56445447)

This American Ford Mustang was parked in Bridge Street at the Stratford Festival of Motoring. Photo: Mark Williamson S41/5/22/9701. (56445450)

An American dining experience came with this 1958 Chevrolet Belair owned by Gary Byrne from Coleshill. The gas-guzzeling 5.7 litre engined car spent much of its life in Kansas. Photo: Mark Williamson S41/5/22/9728. (56445453)

The Mayoress of Stratford Pauline Taylor award the trophy for her best car of Monday to Mark Stevens from Stratford, pictured with his four-year-old daughter Willow, for his 1991 Figaro at Stratford Festival of Motoring. Photo: Mark Williamson S41/5/22/9770. (56445541)

Flying the flag next to his 1970 Morris Minor 1000 Traveller was Dr Colin Harris from Solihull. Photo: Mark Williamson S41/5/22/9731. (56445454)

Cars making their way down Sheep Street at Stratford Festival of Motoring. Photo: Mark Williamson S41/5/22/9836. (56445561)

The scene in High Street on Monday at the Stratford Festival of Motoring. Photo: Mark Williamson S41/5/22/9739. (56445455)

John Ford who runs Tudor World in Sheep Street was close to home as he displayed his 1999 Mercedes 320 CLK. Photo: Mark Williamson S41/5/22/9741. (56445456)

George Flynn from Bromsgrove bought his 1988 Mercedes 300 SL when it was only six months, the immaculate example of the classic convertable having only still clocked up 18,000 miles. Photo: Mark Williamson S41/5/22/9752. (56445457)

Tim Goff from Redditch showed his Jaguar S-Type R, once the fastest production saloon car in the world. Photo: Mark Williamson S41/5/22/9756. (56445458)

The scene in Sheep Street on Monday at the Stratford Festival of Motoring. Photo: Mark Williamson S41/5/22/9758. (56445459)

Bea Baldwin from Alcester was kept company by car mascot Lulack at the Stratford Festival of Motoring on Monday. The familyâs Alpha Romeo formally resided in New York and was imported in to the UK by Beaâs father John Baldwin having previously been owned by his father. Photo: Mark Williamson S41/5/22/9769. (56445540)

A Pokemon decorated one car at the Stratford Festival of Motoring. Photo: Mark Williamson S41/5/22/9833. (56445553)

The Chairman of Stratford District Council Edward Fitterâs partner and consort Laura Harcourt awarded Neil Kennedy and his 1998 TVR Cebera from Barford the trophy of her best car on Monday at Stratford Festival of Motoring. Also pictured was Mr Kennedyâs son Hugh Kennedy. Photo: Mark Williamson S41/5/22/9781. (56445542)

Exhibits in Wood Street at Stratford Festival of Motoring. Photo: Mark Williamson S41/5/22/9788. (56445543)

Exhibits in Wood Street at Stratford Festival of Motoring. Photo: Mark Williamson S41/5/22/9790. (56445545)

El Greco restaurant staff members Lera Smith, left, and Veronika Vladimirova got in to the spirit of the festival in one of the visiting Ford Mustangs. Photo: Mark Williamson S41/5/22/9795. (56445548)

Shiny tyres and wheel hubs adorned this American classic at the Stratford Festival of Motoring. Photo: Mark Williamson S41/5/22/9806. (56445549)

The crowd in Bridge Street on Monday at the Stratford Festival of Motoring. Photo: Mark Williamson S41/5/22/9830. (56445550)