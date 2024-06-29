Home   News   Article

Stratford festival looking for short films as part of cash-prize competition

By Stratford News Editor
Published: 14:00, 29 June 2024

A SHORT film competition is returning to Stratford as part of the Big Picture Film Festival, which takes place later this year.

Organised by Live & Local, the competition is now open for submissions from film-makers from across the Midlands.

Chris Davis, engagement manager at Live & Local said: “This competition aims to celebrate and support the vibrant film community in the region, offering a platform for both emerging and established film-makers to network and showcase their work.”

