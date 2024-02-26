Stratford family’s heartbreaking fundraiser after death of father-of-four

THE heartbreaking story of the death of a young Stratford father-of-four has triggered an outpouring of support for his family.

Maciej Grudzinski, 36, died three weeks ago and a fundraiser to help support his wife, Aldona, and their four children – aged three, five, seven and eight – has already seen donations of more than £43,000.

The page – click here – was created by Aldona’s sister, Cezaria, and shared the story of how the family’s world has been shattered by Maciej’s death.

In outlining the reason for setting up the fundraiser, she said: “Aldona and Maciej are childhood sweethearts; they met at the age of 17 and have been inseparable ever since. They were married at 23 and had a very happy seven years before their lives were blighted by cancer.”

When Maciej was first admitted to hospital in February 2018 it was with suspected – but wrongly-diagnosed – gallstones.

Maciej Grudzinski at home with his children a few days before he passed away.

An MRI scan picked up an abdominal tumour and after six months of investigations, he was given six months to live, just as Aldona was expecting their third child.

But after chemo- and radiotherapy, a successful excision of the tumour in September the following year was deemed a success.

The recovery period proved problematic and by August 2020 further tumours were found on Maciej’s lungs and lower back.

The following month he started an immunotherapy trial at the Royal Marsden Hospital in London. Cezaria said: “Each week, family and friends would give up their time to take Maciej and support Aldona with the children. He would feel terribly unwell post-trial so Aldona would look after Maciej and the children, relying on family and friends around to support where possible.”

But later that year, in November 2021, they were faced with the news that the immunotherapy was being discontinued as the disease had progressed and the trial was not working. This was quickly followed by the discovery of a tumour in his neck and he was given more rounds of chemotherapy.

As things continued to get more difficult for Maciej, Cezaria tells of how he dealt with a situation the following year when he couldn’t feel or move his legs: “Maciej, always trying to protect Aldona, would say that he was ‘OK and it was a ‘blip’. Unfortunately, this ‘blip’ kept progressing leading to more invasive surgery.”

The next month, November 2022, he underwent spinal surgery to relieve spinal cord compression to prevent paralysis.

Further treatments were tried and then in September last year he was accepted onto another trial at the Royal Marsden. He again felt sick after each treatment but then in November tingling in his legs returned raising fresh concerns about his spine.

In December, Maciej underwent a procedure on his thoracic spine due to disease progression but the hospital arranged to discharge him, so he could spend Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with his family.

Since Christmas things got tougher for him and he was moved onto palliative care and passed away in his sleep on 8th February.

As the family’s main breadwinner, Maciej had continued to work when he could around his treatments to continue to provide for the family.

But Cezaria added: “There was little, if zero, financial help available to them and this took a tremendous toll on the family emotionally and financially, yet Aldona has been a pillar of strength caring for Maciej and running the family home, working where possible, since his diagnosis.

“We understand the strains of cost of living for everyone; that said, we do also implore you to think about supporting four children, their futures, the cost-of-living crisis, house prices, mortgage repayments (which they still have) and the pressure on Aldona who must deal with these unavoidable outgoings.

“No donation is ever too little (nor ever too generous).

“We would also like to take this opportunity to thank all our family, friends and Catholic priests for your support (you know who you are).

“Also, the fantastic doctors, surgeons, consultants and nurses who have taken such good care of Maciej and Aldona.”

“The future ahead is hard and uncertain for his wife and four children who are grieving the loss of their husband and father. Please keep Maciej and his family in your prayers.”