Stratford family celebrate a fifth leap year birthday for 20-year-old

NICOLE Hales will be celebrating her fifth official birthday today (29th February).

Born in a leap year in 2004, Nicole was featured with her mum, Caroline, in the Herald after entering the world at 6.59am, weighing in at 7lbs 6oz.

At the time, Caroline and husband, Paul, of Baker Avenue, Stratford, said they would celebrate Nicole’s birthday on 1st March but would make every leap year extra special – to combine four birthdays in one.