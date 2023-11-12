Stratford falls silent to honour those who died in conflict

THE Stratford district fell silent on Sunday (12th November) to honour those who died in conflict.

A two-minute silence took place across the area’s towns and villages at 11am.

Remembrance Sunday in Stratford. Photo: Mark Williamson

In Stratford there was a parade to the Garden of Remembrance in Old Town where wreaths were laid to honour the fallen.

It was estimated that about 1,000 people had gathered for Remembrance Sunday in Stratford, including many former and current members of the armed forces, cadets, members of the scouting movement and local school children.

Remembrance Sunday in Stratford. Photo: Mark Williamson

There were also a number of civic dignitaries in attendance including Stratford MP Nadhim Zahawi, chair of the district council Cllr Victoria Alcock, and town mayor Cllr Kate Rolfe.

Remembrance Sunday in Stratford. Photo: Mark Williamson

Remembrance Sunday in Stratford. Photo: Mark Williamson