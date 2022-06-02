Stratford eyesore at former nightclub site spruced up by swan mural

A DERELICT corner of Stratford, which has been an eyesore for years, has been given a makeover with the painting of a mural featuring swans.

The artwork has been created on the boards that surrounds the site of the former Maison nightclub on the corner of Greenhill Street and Arden Street and will greet visitors coming into town from the railway station.

The new mural on the corner of Arden and Grennhill Street. Photo: Mark Williamson. (57058542)

The site, which was also once home to the Green Dragon pub, has been left an eyesore since the building was demolished in 2016 - despite a number of attempts to have a “completely inappropriate and unacceptable’ block of flats on the land.

As the Jubilee celebrations get under way, the mural will come as a welcome lift to an area that’s been left untouched since the nightclub closed in 2014.

The work has been carried out by artists Michael Batchelor, of Street Art Strategy, and Ali Glover, from Sweet Art Street Art, thanks to Stratfoward BID and Escape Arts.

It follows a public consultation earlier this month where businesses, residents and community groups were asked what they wanted to see on the mural and swans were the clear winner.

Diane Mansell, Stratford-upon-Avon BID manager said: “We know first impressions count. The new mural is simply stunning and something we can all be proud of.”

Michael said the feedback had been positive: “Literally hundreds of people have been shouting out to us about how marvellous the mural looks and have taken pictures. We haven’t had a single negative comment.”

Ali added: “As a resident and street artist I am really pleased we are brightening up the area which will have a positive impact for residents, businesses and visitors alike.”

The mayor of Stratford, Cllr Gill Cleeve said: “The ugly duckling of the hoardings has been turned into a magnificent swan with its head noble and high.”