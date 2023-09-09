Burton Farm Recycling Centre at Bishopton near Stratford was forced to close at short notice last week due to accidental damage to the railway bridge on the approach road. Repairs have been carried out over the past few days and the bridge has now been signed off as safe.

Appointments can now be booked for 15-minute slots between the following hours until 1st October 2023, after which winter opening hours will apply:

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday – 9:30am to 3:00pm

Wednesday – 9:30am to 6:00pm

Saturday, Sunday – 8:30am to 5:30pm

The reuse shop, run by Age UK, has also reopened, so people will be able to make donations and purchase preloved items.

Warwickshire County Council

“The County Council would also like to thank Network Rail and their bridge maintenance contractors Murphys for the speed at which they reacted to the issue, carried out repairs and assessed that the bridge is again safe.

Cllr Heather Timms, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate and Culture, said:

“Thanks to proactive coordination between council staff, Network Rail and the contractors Murphys, the bridge repairs have been carried out in an impressively short timescale. The recycling centre was only closed for a week as opposed to the predicted two to four weeks. We thank residents for their patience while these essential repairs were made and apologise for any inconvenience caused.

“Along with the other eight recycling centres in the Warwickshire network, Burton Farm enables residents to put their waste to good future use via reuse, composting and recycling. All the county’s recycling, in our kerbside bins and at the recycling centre, helps fight climate change and protect biodiversity. Recycling rates at the HWRCs are on the increase, so thanks to all who are separating their waste. Keep up the good work.”