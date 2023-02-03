A 44 year-old woman from Stratford has been disqualified from driving for 24 months and ordered to pay over £6000 after pleading guilty to drink driving at Leamington Spa Magistrates Court on Friday 3 February 2023.

The amount she has been ordered to pay consists of a £4,200 fine, £1,680 victim surcharge towards supporting victim services. and £135 costs. Her driving ban could be reduced by 24 weeks if she completes the specified driving course by June next year.

She was arrested at 2.24am on Sunday, 11th December 2022 in Station Road, Long Marston when a member of the public called the police to report that the defendant who was driving an Audi A4 had crashed into her car. She was located by officers and blew 97 by the roadside when the legal limit is 35 Micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath.

She spent 10 hours in police custody, to allow her to sober up and be questioned before being charged with drink driving and released on police bail to appear at court today (3rd Feb).

PC Hayes said: “This is a significant sentence and fine that reflects the dangers around drink driving and how seriously the courts will deal with offenders.

“There’s a simple message - please do not drink and drive. If you are going out and would like to drink, there’s no excuse, you need to plan ahead and book a taxi or go somewhere easy to get home from."