Stratford Dragon Boat Race - rescheduled date confirmed
Published: 09:18, 20 September 2022
| Updated: 09:19, 20 September 2022
New dates have been confirmed for Stratford’s Dragon Boat Race.
The event, which raises funds for the Shakespeare Hospice, had been due to take place on 11th September, but had to be postponed following the death of the Queen.
It has now been confirmed that the rescheduled event will take place on Sunday, 16th October.
Teams will race over 250m, with the ultimate aim of winning the champion’s trophy.
Last year’s event raised more than £30,000 for the hospice which provides palliative and end-of-life care to patients and their families across south Warwickshire and the surrounding areas
The first race gets under way at 10am.