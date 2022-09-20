Stratford Dragon Boat Race - rescheduled date confirmed

New dates have been confirmed for Stratford’s Dragon Boat Race.

The event, which raises funds for the Shakespeare Hospice, had been due to take place on 11th September, but had to be postponed following the death of the Queen.

It has now been confirmed that the rescheduled event will take place on Sunday, 16th October.

Keen competition in the dragonboat racing in aid of funds for the Shakespeare Hospice on the River Avon in Stratford on Sunday. Photo: Mark Williamson D10/9/21/9165. (59410234)

Teams will race over 250m, with the ultimate aim of winning the champion’s trophy.

Last year’s event raised more than £30,000 for the hospice which provides palliative and end-of-life care to patients and their families across south Warwickshire and the surrounding areas

The first race gets under way at 10am.