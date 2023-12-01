Stratford drafting agreement with West Midlands to move forward Gateway Project

HOT on the heels of the draft masterplan for the Gateway site in Stratford, another important document is being discussed that could help move forward the long-term project.

The early stages of a collaboration agreement between Stratford District Council (SDC) and the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) look set to be agreed next week.

The two authorities are working together to bring forward a scheme for the land between Arden Street, Birmingham Road and Windsor Street, including proposals for a World Shakespeare Centre.