EVERY dog has his day, and Bailey the dachshund is loving every minute of his.

The short-haired red, who lives in Stratford, stars in Channel 5’s hit TV series Murder Before Evensong.

The six-parter, which first aired on Tuesday, 7th October , is based on Reverend Richard Coles’ murder mystery novels featuring dog-lover Canon Daniel Clement and his two pet dachshunds Cosmo and Hilda.

Bailey the short-haired red dachshund,

Bailey, who plays Cosmo, has been strutting his stuff next to the likes of Amanda Redman, who plays Daniel’s widowed mum, and Tamsin Outhwaite.

As well as featuring on the cover of TV Times magazine, the pint-sized pooch has also appeared in an advertising campaign for pet food company Arden Grange.

In fact, Bailey absolutely loves showing off in front of a camera, according to owner Sally Challis.

Bailey the short-haired red dachshund, left, with Margot

Sally and husband Graeme, who live just off the Banbury Road and run Alcester-based wet weather clothing company DryBones, also have another dachshund called Margot.

Bailey completely won over actor Matthew Lewis, who plays Canon Daniel Clement, and is best known as Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter films.

Matthew described it as “a real pleasure” to work with Bailey, apart from when filming in a graveyard the cheeky dachshund bounded up and planted a big kiss on his face, just after eating fox poo.

Sally, who’s still celebrating after DryBones scooped the ‘best innovation’ gong in last week’s Stratford Herald Business Awards, said: “Both our dachshunds are gorgeous and lovely company, but Bailey is a bit of a dog celebrity.

Margot

“Dachshunds are normally quite naughty and hard to train but because he was trained for the TV series, he’s as good as gold.”

“He’s a real pro now and has taught Margot how to sit nicely and pose for our photo shoots.

“Both of them are quite happy to have a little coat on and have their photos taken, they love being with me and Graeme and they’re as good as gold.”

Bailey, left, and Margot on the beach

She added: “You’ll often see me around Stratford with Bailey and Margot, giving them a walk.”

Fans of Bailey may also spot him at the Rother Street, Riverside and Christmas markets every weekend from mid-November to mid-December, on the DryBones stall.



