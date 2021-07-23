Stratford district's recycling services remain suspended after large Ettington fire

The scene at the entrance at Pure Recycling near Ettington as fire fighters taclked the blaze. Photo: Mark Williamson E12/7/21/2175. (49393198)

THE recycling collection service remains suspended until further notice, Stratford District Council confirmed today (Friday).

A statement from the council said: “Alternative disposal arrangements are still be worked on to find the right solution for the materials.

“All other collections (grey bin and garden waste) are operating as normal.

“When collections do resume, residents will be able to put out extra recycling in either clear sacks/bags or cardboard boxes.”

Services were suspended following a large fire at the recycling waste centre where items from the area’s blue bins are taken.

Smoke could be seen for miles around. Photo: Mark Williamson E12/7/21/2160. (49393194)

The fire broke out on Monday (19th July) afternoon at Pure Recycling Limited in Warwick Road, Ettington.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control and by 8.30pm were letting the fire smoulder to prevent more water running off the site and into the River Avon.

A spokesperson explained: “The aim of this approach was to limit the run-off from contaminated water into the brook which runs through the site and finds its way into the River Avon at Charlecote Park.”

The building used by Pure Recycling was destroyed by the fire.

The company was subcontracted by Biffa, which is the council’s contractor, to sort the recycled waste.

The council’s deputy leader Cllr Daren Pemberton offered reassurance that the stop to collection services was a temporary measure while Biffa looked for alternative facilities.

Smoke from th fire drifted over nearby Ettington. Photo: Mark Williamson E12/7/21/2162. (49393195)

“Black bin collection will continue as normal, as will food and green waste collections. We want to get the message across that the suspension is of blue bins only. The fire has just happened and we are working hard with Biffa on finding a quick solution. It is certainly our aim once we have solution in place to arrange catch-up collections.

“We understand that, generally speaking, recycled materials shouldn’t cause an environmental hazard, it’s not what rats go for. Rather than going to recycling centres – which are operated by the county council – people should keep their recycling until collections can begin again.”

He added: “We absolutely understand it’s an inconvenience and we are working really hard to get it up and running as soon as we can, and where possible we would encourage people not to put recycling waste into landfill.

“I can also offer reassurance that this will not incur extra expense for council taxpayers.”

A spokesperson for Pure Recycling said: “We are working with our clients to minimise the impact on services and a full investigation will be carried out in due course.”

