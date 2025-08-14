Stratford district students collect A-level results today

SCHOOL and college leavers will be collecting their long-awaited A-level results today (Thursday), with more than a quarter of entries expected to score the top grades.

Last year, 27.8 per cent of UK A-level entries were awarded an A or A* grade – the highest proportion outside the pandemic-affected years of 2020-22.

Stratford Girls’ Grammar School students were up early this morning to collect their A-level results, Georgie Brown, who’ll be going to Sheffield University to study general engineering, and was pictured with Scarlett Duncan, heading to Falmouth University to do film production, and Evie Parker who is taking a gap year before perhaps studying zoology in the future. Photo: Mark Williamson

We’re awaiting this year’s results - a Herald reporter and photographer are visiting schools in the district this morning - and will update this article as we get the details.

This year’s students were in Year 8 when schools closed because of the Covid pandemic.

They received their GCSE results in 2023 – the first year that grading was returned to pre-pandemic levels in England.

Warwickshire County Council said today that initial feedback from schools and colleges indicates that Warwickshire had enjoyed another successful A-level year.

It also highlighted its advice service for students unsure on their next steps. The free support can be accessed by calling 0247 032 1950 or visiting https://shawtrust.org.uk/targeted-information-advice-and-guidance-midlands

Alcester Grammar School

Alcester Grammar School is celebrating a successful year for its Year 13 pupils. The 263 students of the class of 2025 have achieved strong A-Level results, with 32% of grades at A* or A, 65% at A*-B, and 88% at A*-C.

The school's unique curriculum, which allows students to begin with four A-Levels in Year 12 helped students achieve grades in 24 different subjects. Six subjects (Art, Computing, Drama, French, History, and Spanish) saw a 100% pass rate at A*-C.