Stratford district students collect A-level results today
SCHOOL and college leavers will be collecting their long-awaited A-level results today (Thursday), with more than a quarter of entries expected to score the top grades.
Last year, 27.8 per cent of UK A-level entries were awarded an A or A* grade – the highest proportion outside the pandemic-affected years of 2020-22.
We’re awaiting this year’s results - a Herald reporter and photographer are visiting schools in the district this morning - and will update this article as we get the details.
This year’s students were in Year 8 when schools closed because of the Covid pandemic.
They received their GCSE results in 2023 – the first year that grading was returned to pre-pandemic levels in England.
Warwickshire County Council said today that initial feedback from schools and colleges indicates that Warwickshire had enjoyed another successful A-level year.
It also highlighted its advice service for students unsure on their next steps. The free support can be accessed by calling 0247 032 1950 or visiting https://shawtrust.org.uk/targeted-information-advice-and-guidance-midlands
Alcester Grammar School
Alcester Grammar School is celebrating a successful year for its Year 13 pupils. The 263 students of the class of 2025 have achieved strong A-Level results, with 32% of grades at A* or A, 65% at A*-B, and 88% at A*-C.
The school's unique curriculum, which allows students to begin with four A-Levels in Year 12 helped students achieve grades in 24 different subjects. Six subjects (Art, Computing, Drama, French, History, and Spanish) saw a 100% pass rate at A*-C.