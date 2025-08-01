Stratford District set for third biggest percentage population increase in England by 2032

THE Stratford district is facing the third biggest percentage population increase in England over the next few years, according to figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

A projection of population trends shows that the number of people living in the district will rise from 138,573 in 2022 to 162,678 in 2032, an increase of 17.4 per cent.

This puts the Stratford district behind only Tower Hamlets in London (20.4 per cent) and South Derbyshire (19.2 per cent) in terms of expected population increases over that period.

But campaigners against massive new housing developments in Stratford and surrounding areas are arguing that it is the building of homes that is causing the increase in population and not local need.

They claim the number of homes being proposed in the draft South Warwickshire Local Plan is driving an influx of people into the area from other parts of the country, encouraged by its attractions as a place in which to live.

Under current proposals the Stratford district is expected to accommodate 27,000 new homes between now and 2050 and the Warwick district 27,000-plus.

The pressure to provide new housing is especially acute given the government’s intention to build 1.5 million homes throughout the country by the end of the current parliament in 2029.

Responses to a public consultation process staged earlier this year are now being considered by the two local authorities of Stratford and Warwick (joint partners in the formulation of the Local Plan) and their conclusions are expected by late autumn.

A new building development under construction.

But the Warwickshire branch of the CPRE, the countryside charity, is arguing that yet another consultation should be conducted before the final plan is submitted to the government at the end of next year.

The CPRE also says that despite the projected population increase in the Stratford district, deaths are expected to exceed births significantly, by 4,482.

In its latest update, published in July, the CPRE says: “The biggest factor in this population change is net internal migration, which will increase the population by 27,187 people. Net international migration is projected to increase the population by 1,836.”

The CPRE adds: “These figures demonstrate that it is the provision of new housing in south Warwickshire which has been driving the population increase, not natural growth of the population. Without inward migration the population of both districts would fall.

“International inward migration is an element, but the great majority of the projected population growth is movement into the area from other parts of England. The provision of housing is not meeting a need, but enabling more people to migrate into south Warwickshire.”

The CPRE is particularly scathing about the idea of building a new settlement of 6,800 homes on pockets of land straddling the A3400 between the villages of Bearley and Wilmcote.

It says that building such a development on Stratford’s doorstep would “destroy” the historic town. “Let Stratford remain a place where heritage is honoured and valued and is not paved over,” the charity declares.

“Let us build wisely, sustainably and on grey or brownfield land, and not open our town up to uncontrolled future development.”

The CPRE says that far from being a “sustainable new community”, such a development would effectively be Stratford’s next commuter estate – larger than Shottery, with even fewer services, and as big as Alcester.

The organisation points out that Stratford’s £250 million tourism economy, which supports 30 per cent of local jobs, depends on its rural charm and historic character.

“Turning the A3400 corridor into a dense housing estate would undermine the town’s appeal as a peaceful, heritage-rich destination,” it says. “Increased traffic will place further strain on the fragile fabric of historic sites – especially buildings under the care of the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust.”

Yesterday (Wednesday) Cllr George Cowcher (Lib Dem, Wellesbourne South), deputy leader of Stratford District Council and its portfolio holder for planning and economic development, told the Herald he agreed with the CPRE’s arguments about population growth.

“If it was just our indigenous population in the Stratford district it would fall, because of the age profile of residents,” he said. “The increase is purely because we’re being urged to build huge amounts of new housing, which is what this government and the last government insisted we do.

“The extra population is being forced upon us, but not the infrastructure to go with it, so we end up with housing estates which are not well served.”

Cllr Cowcher added: “The most important work we’re doing at the moment is negotiating with infrastructure providers. Me and my colleagues are deeply concerned we might end up with a lot of houses that are not well served.”

He said that at the moment there was a shortage of secondary school places in the Stratford district – a clear indication that educational capacity has to be increased if large numbers of new homes are built.

Cllr Cowcher said that Stratford and Warwick district councils would publish their responses to the last round of consultations towards the end of the year.

Further consultations on a “refined plan” would take place in early 2026 before a final plan was submitted to the government at the end of that year.