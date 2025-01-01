Stratford district review of the year 2024: June

JUNE

Vision for Stratford

THE foundations are being laid for a new town centre strategy for Stratford with ambitions for a thriving night life, improved transport, a farmers’ market and a bit more fun.

The vision, which has been created by Stratford Strategic Partnership, is divided into four themes: Town centre evolution; creativity and the arts; great vibe and a fun place, and ease of movement. Under each theme are a collection of projects and ambitions, with Stratford District Council expected to lead on a number of the schemes and others falling to the likes of the county council, the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust, the town council and the RSC.

In the town centre evolution section, the aim is to develop a masterplan that will see a “series of interconnected community zones” each with their own identity. There would also be extra trees planted, a focus on getting more people living in the town centre above the shops and offices and a farmers’ market.

Zahawi replacement

CHRIS Clarkson was chosen as the parliamentary candidate for the Conservatives in Stratford.

The former MP for Heywood and Middleton in Greater Manchester was chosen from a final three. It is understood that the other two potential candidates to make Stratford Conservative Association’s shortlist to replace Nadhim Zahawi were Declan Lyons and Jane Meehan.

Mr Clarkson, 41, won his previous seat from Labour in December 2019 with a majority of 663, but the constituency has since been abolished due to boundary changes.

Mr Lyons was a special political adviser to Rishi Sunak, but had also worked with former prime minister Boris Johnson.

The Herald reported that Mr Lyons had been heavily favoured in London to take over from Mr Zahawi in Stratford, but the Conservative member vote went with Mr Clarkson.

Ms Meehan was the only ‘local’ candidate. She stood for the Conservatives in last May’s elections for Stratford District Council but lost out to the Lib Dems in Bishopton.

Mr Clarkson was born in West Germany and grew up in Blackburn, Lancashire. He studied law at Dundee University and worked as a corporate development manager and a consultant before entering Parliament.

Explosive discovery

WHEN a Studley teenager brought home a holiday souvenir from his trip to Wales he did not realise quite what he had dug up.

Liam Cooper, 13, who is a keen collector of military memorabilia, had been metal detecting in Tenby with his family when he found an unexploded military shell and a number of bullets.

He was pretty pleased with his finds and the family kept them in the caravan with them for the weekend before driving the three-and-a-half hour, 180-mile trip home to Studley where he put it in his bedroom.

A few days later, however, he showed it to his uncle who said the bomb smelled of gunpowder. His dad, Anthony Cooper, immediately put the device in a bucket of water, moved it into the garden and called the police.

Officers attended and put a 100-metre cordon in place until technicians from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit came out to assess the device. The team recovered the shell and established that as there was no ignition present there was no chance of it exploding and there was no danger to the public. They did, however, take it away.

Mr Cooper said: “We go metal detecting as a family a lot and always take the metal detector with us wherever we go.

“Liam was really pleased with this and wanted to keep it but the EOD said we couldn’t.

“We didn’t realise it was a live bomb when we found it, otherwise we wouldn’t have put it in the car

School celebrates 150th anniversary

FORMER teachers and pupils joined the current staff and children for a celebration of 150 years of Loxley Community Primary School.

One of the county’s smallest schools, it was created in 1840 opposite the village church – St Nicholas – but was moved brick-by-brick to its current location, opposite the Fox pub, in 1874 after land was donated to the school by Mr Upstone.

The school, which originally cost £170 to build and was supported by public subscription, has changed over the years but has remained a central part of the Loxley community.

That was reflected at the anniversary celebrations which will include stalls, games, dancing and singing, food and drink as well as the chance to tour the school.

Headteacher Claire Woolley said: "It is a wonderful place to be with its warm and friendly atmosphere, enthusiastic children and supportive families.