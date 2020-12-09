Stratford district Covid-19 rate 17th lowest in the country

The current Covid infection rate per 100K population in the Stratford district is 47.4 – which works out as being around one in every 2,109 people being infected.

This is the 17th lowest rate in England measured against 315 other areas. The Isle of Wight has the lowest rate at 19.8, followed by most of Cornwall with 25.5.

Warwickshire as a whole has an infection rate of 113.5 per 100,000, while Coventry has 130, and with whom we are lumped in for the government's tier ratings system.

According to the latest data at digital.nhs.uk there were 67 confirmed cases the Stratford district in the seven days prior to 8th December. Since the start of the pandemic in March a total of 145 people have died in the area who had tested positive within 28 days of dying. There have been two deaths in the past week.

Despite the Government’s previous assertion that the NHS was in danger of being “overwhelmed” by the coronavirus, that doesn’t appear to be the case around the Stratford district.

Ahead of last Tuesday’s vote in parliament on the introduction of the tier system Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove wrote in The Times that the NHS, including the newly constructed Nightingale hospitals, could be “physically overwhelmed”.

According to NHS data average occupancy of South Warwickshire Foundation Trust hospital beds by patients with Covid-19 is currently less than 20. Those hospitals include Warwick, Stratford and Shipston. SWFT was unable to breakdown which hospitals were treating patients, or give the numbers of those who needed mechanical intervention.

However a Daily Mail report estimated this to be around SWFT hospitals were at around 80 per cent capacity according to its healthcare sources. The figure is actually below normal capacity of 96 per cent, in part due to the number of routine operations and appointments that have been delayed.

Throughout the whole month of November there have been a total of 77 patients who have tested positive for Covid-19 while in SWFT hospitals – although they may have been admitted for different reasons.

A SWFT spokesperson said: “We are still treating patients with Covid-19 and continue with our stringent plans and processes to provide outstanding care within a safe environment. We urge you not to ignore any health worries, seek appropriate medical advice and attend your planned appointments.

“Although the number of cases appears to be stabilising in our area we ask the local population to not get complacent. Our message remains that people should follow the Tier 3 restrictions and Government advice around hand-washing, face coverings and maintaining social space. We request that people do not attend the hospital if they are displaying Covid-19 symptoms, but instead contact NHS 111 online or by phone to seek advice.”