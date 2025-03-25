Stratford District councillors resign with ‘immediate effect’

TWO Stratford District councillors have resigned from their positions on the council. Joe Harmer and Dr Manuela Perteghella (both Lib Dem), who is currently Stratford’s Member of Parliament, have stood down from their seats with immediate effect.

Joe Harmer has resigned as Lib Dem councillor for Alcester West

Mr Hamer was the representative for Alcester West and he was elected on 9th May 2023. Dr Perteghella served as councillor for Welford-on-Avon since 12th March 2020.

The result of the resignations has created two casual vacancies on the council, which will be subject to by-elections to be held on Thursday 1st May 2025. Stratford District Council has today posted notice of these elections.



