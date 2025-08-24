Stratford District Council’s bill for new windows at HQ increases to £1.9 million

NEW windows are set to be installed at Stratford District Council’s Elizabeth House, just as the rush to reorganise local government steps up a gear, throwing into doubt the future of the current councils and their buildings.

At a full meeting of the council last month, it was agreed to spend a further £361,000 on the replacement windows, bringing the total spend up to almost £2 million.

The matter had been aired at a cabinet meeting earlier in the month when councillors were told the environmental benefits of the proposal would be savings of approximately 161,000 kWh/year of energy and some 30 tonnes of CO2.

The total estimated costs were put at £1,960,306 and the meeting considered whether to stick to the already approved £1.6 million or support the extra.

The increase was put forward as a recommendation to the full council and that was approved at the 14th July meeting.

Stratford District Council’s Elizabeth House HQ.

The report to cabinet recognised change was afoot but said: “Elizabeth House will remain the main office for Stratford District Council for at least three years and is likely to remain in use for a number of years beyond that as a local authority office.

“Further delays in completing these works will increase the overall price for the work, as the cost estimate provided for the options in the feasibility report reflect the reality of the market in spring 2025.

“Further delays will also increase the chance that more costly emergency work is required in the future. “There is a risk of Elizabeth House devaluing as an SDC owned asset associated with not completing the window replacement.”

It also revealed that the whole project had been reviewed in light of the drive for unitary authorities but the steering group decided the project should still be pursued.

Figures show the financial savings would be around £11,000 a year meaning a payback time of more than 140 years but the report highlighted the environmental benefits of the changes.