Stratford District Council refutes ‘filthy’ car park claims

STRATFORD District Council has refuted claims its car park in Bridgeway smells of urine and has blood stains on stairwells.

The former award-winning car park, which was unveiled to great public acclaim in the early 1990s, was highlighted on social media as in need of a “long overdue” clean-up.

Bridgeway Car Park.

“It’s filthy, I don’t think any of the stairways have ever been cleaned,” posted one user. “The one I was going to use had a blood trail down one set of steps, not to mention the smell of wee.