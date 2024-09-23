Home   News   Article

Stratford District Council refutes ‘filthy’ car park claims

By Simon Woodings
Published: 06:00, 23 September 2024

STRATFORD District Council has refuted claims its car park in Bridgeway smells of urine and has blood stains on stairwells.

The former award-winning car park, which was unveiled to great public acclaim in the early 1990s, was highlighted on social media as in need of a “long overdue” clean-up.

Bridgeway Car Park.
“It’s filthy, I don’t think any of the stairways have ever been cleaned,” posted one user. “The one I was going to use had a blood trail down one set of steps, not to mention the smell of wee.

