Stratford District Council approve increase to car park fees

STRATFORD District Council’s cabinet has approved proposed changes to car park fees.

Proposals had been contained in a report which went before the ruling cabinet on Monday 2nd June.

Under the proposals, charges in Stratford town centre car parks will go up by 10p from £1.20 to £1.30 for up to an hour – an increase of 7.69 per cent – culminating in a rise from £20 to £23.20 for up to 72 hours.

The overnight charge will increase from £3.30 to £3.50. The annual season ticket will rise from £550 to £580 and the quarterly season ticket from £150 to £160.

The annual Stratford Leisure Centre permit will go up from £35 to £40. The annual residents’ overnight permit will increase from £100 to £110 and the quarterly residents’ overnight permit from £30 to £35.

The Riverside coach and lorry park in Stratford will also face similar increases, along with Riverside motorhome parking and the Fisherman’s car park. Increased charges will also affect the Telegraph Street car park in Shipston.

There the charges will rise from 30p to 40p for up to an hour, culminating in an increase from £8.50 to £8.90 for up to nine hours, between 9am and 6pm from Monday to Saturday.

The Council’s Budget and Policy Framework states that fees and charges should be reviewed every two years, and the new changes will take effect from 1st July 2025.



