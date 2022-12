TRAVELLERS who moved on to a car park at Stratford Leisure Centre are still there according to Stratford District Council which owns the site.

This week the council confirmed it is “currently in the process of applying for a Court Possession Order and once obtained will enforce accordingly.”

Travellers parked on the Stratford Leisure Centre car park. Photo: Mark Williamson (61331164)

The travellers had until last Friday lunchtime to leave the car park next to the gyratory but remained on site.