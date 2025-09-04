Stratford district could face new homes deluge after planning inquiry loss

DEVELOPERS could soon be circling the Stratford district after a planning inspector ruled that the area has not allowed for enough land supply to satisfy government housing targets.

The ruling came as part of an appeal by Gladman Developments Ltd, which had been refused planning permission to build up to 130 homes at Bordon Hill.

That development, on land next to the old Chutneys site, will be allowed to go ahead, but the appeal was also a test for Stratford District Council’s land supply.

Local authorities need to show they have enough land and/or ongoing developments to meet housing targets for the next five years. Failing to show there is enough supply makes it difficult to refuse planning applications - the developer could appeal and not only be likely to win the case, but could also claim costs against the council.

In his ruling, planning inspector Tom Gilbert-Wooldridge states: “The lack of a five-year housing land supply triggers NPPF paragraph 11(d). This states that where there are no relevant development plan policies, or the policies which are most important for determining the application are out of date, planning permission should be granted unless one of two exceptions applies.”

Changes to how the housing supply is calculated have impacted SDC’s supply figures and added to how many new homes must be built in the area - the council said its number increased by some 52 per cent.

Cllr George Cowcher said the government was determibned to push through new housing. Photo: Mark Williamson

Before government changes, over supply of housing in the previous period could be offset against the upcoming five years. That’s no longer the case and land supply needs to be based on local housing need figures.

SDC went into the planning inquiry saying it had a 41-home surplus on its five-year supply.

Mr Gilbert-Wooldridge dismissed this, taking off the majority of the over supply figure and some housing numbers from sites he did not deem deliverable in five years.

He came back with new figures and these do not make good reading for SDC or the area.

The planning inspector’s ruling states that, even in the best scenario, “if I was to accept the council’s full case on housing requirement, it would not be able to demonstrate a five-year supply. Rather than a surplus of 41 dwellings, there would be a shortfall of 543 dwellings. The deliverable supply would drop from 3,307 to 2,764 dwellings and the supply would stand at 4.23 years.

“Based on my conclusions regarding the housing requirement, the supply would be 2.74 years and the shortfall would be around 2,285 dwellings. In summary, the council cannot demonstrate a five-year housing land supply.”

SDC said it was hugely disappointed with the ruling.

Cllr George Cowcher, deputy leader and planning and economic development portfolio holder, said: “It undermines our local planning policies and the wishes of our communities. The district council has a strong record in housing supply and in the past five years we have consistently exceeded our housing building targets, despite this, the significant increases in centrally imposed housing targets have meant that we have been unable to demonstrate a five-year housing land supply.

“The inspector’s ruling shows how the government is determined to push through housing applications, even when they conflict with environmental and cultural protections.”

SDC said it was now investigating “urgent steps” to address the deficit and regain control over local planning decisions.

As well as continuing to progress the South Warwickshire Local Plan (SWLP), SDC said the steps could include:

Using empty homes across the district to contribute to housing supply.

Making policy changes that would require developers to begin construction within 12-18 months of receiving planning permission, to discourage land banking and ensure timely delivery.

Cllr Cowcher added: “We are doing everything within our control to protect our communities from a forest of speculative planning applications.

“We want to ensure that development happens in the right places, with the right infrastructure, and in line with our local vision. The council remains committed to sustainable development and will continue to work with residents, parish councils, and stakeholders to shape the future of the district.

“Proper planning is not just about building homes; it’s about building and strengthening communities by ensuring that new homes are provided alongside jobs, infrastructure and open spaces and this can only be achieved through a plan-led approach.”

The land supply figures are for up until March 2029. At the time SDC refused the Bordon Hill application, it claimed to have 14.55 years’ worth of supply.

The impact of government changes on house building were felt in December of last year. Previously, SDC had been working on a housing requirement figure of 730 dwellings a year. The updated local housing needs figures in December saw the annual requirement for Stratford district rise to 1,126 a year.