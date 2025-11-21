Stratford district by-elections - wins for Reform and Lib Dems as Conservatives miss out

IT was one win for Reform UK and another for the Lib Dems as two by-elections were held for Stratford District Council yesterday (Thursday).

Reform’s Ashley Jones was elected to the Salford Priors and Alcester Rural seat, which had previously been held by the Conservatives. It was a narrow win over the Lib Dems’ Huw Lewis - there was just three votes between them.

The Lib Dems won the other ward being contested with Paul Harrison declared the winner at Quinton, retaining the seat for his party.

Overall the results make no difference to who holds the power at Elizabeth House - the Lib Dems have 25 of the 41 seats.

It does double the number of Reform councillors - the other being Sarah Whalley-Hoggins who quit as Conservative group leader to join Reform UK.

However, it is another blow for the Conservatives - the group now has nine councillors after previously being in power at Stratford District Council.

The by-elections were held following the resignations of Dominic Skinner (Lib Dem) in Quinton and Lauren Stanley (Cons) in Salford Priors and Alcester Rural.

The full results were:

Quinton

Sean Edmunds – Reform UK – 306

Paul Harrison – Liberal Democrats – 437

John William Hartigan – Labour Party – 9

Sarah Gail Hession – Conservative Party – 137

Penny Stott – Green Party - 35

Turnout: 30.41%

Number of ballot papers issued: 925

Turnout for the last contested election at Quinton in May 2023 was 36.73%

The electorate for the Quinton ward is 3,042

Salford Priors and Alcester Rural

Julie Fewins – Labour –18

Tom Genders – Green Party – 31

Ashley Jones – Reform UK – 272 Elected

Justin Anthony Lee Kerridge – Conservative Party – 227

Huw Lewis - Liberal Democrats - 269

Turnout: 33.0%

Number of ballot papers issued: 817

Turnout for the last contested election at Salford Priors and Alcester Rural in May 2023 was 34.36%.

The electorate for the Salford Priors and Alcester Rural ward is 2,476.