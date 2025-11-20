PARTS of the Stratford district will go to the polls today (Thursday, 20th November) as two by-elections are being held.

It will be a five-way fight in the two Stratford District Council wards being contested following the resignations of Dominic Skinner (Lib Dem, Quinton) and Lauren Stanley (Cons, Salford Priors and Alcester Rural).

The candidates are:

Quinton

Sean Edmunds, Reform UK.

Paul Harrison, 63, Lib Dem, lives near Ilmington and is a professor at the University of Warwick, specialising in particle physics.

John Hartigan, Labour, lives in Stratford district, is an investment director in a property finance business.

Sarah Hession, Conservative,

Penny Stott, Green, lives near Henley and is a retired engineer.

Salford Priors and Alcester Rural

Julie Fewins, Labour, lives in Stratford district and works in Warwickshire.

Tom Genders, Green, lives near Alcester and is a teacher.

Ashley Jones, Reform UK.

Justin Kerridge, Conservative.

Huw Lewis, Lib Dem, lives in Bidford, a firefighter for more than 30 years, owner, founder and proprietor of an MoT testing and vehicle service business.

nThere are 41 seats on SDC at full strength and, following the resignations, the Lib Dems have 24 of the current 39, meaning their majority is not at stake.

