WHEN a cycling accident left Claire Walters unconscious and critically injured with a collapsed lung and fractured skull, her life was saved by the crew of an air ambulance.

Claire, 47, from Stratford, also had broken ribs, collarbone and vertebra, a dislocated knee and facial injuries following the crash in Cornwall in May 2019.

But the Cornwall Air Ambulance attended within minutes, providing treatment at the roadside before airlifting her to hospital in Plymouth.

Two-and-a-half years later, Claire was back on a bike, along with work colleagues, to complete a 450km ride to say thank you to the Cornwall Air Ambulance Trust crew who saved her life.

Claire, a member of Stratford Cycling Club, rode from the Wiltshire Air Ambulance airbase to the Cornwall Air Ambulance airbase, raising £21,500 for Air Ambulances UK.

Thanks to the generous support of customers, suppliers, colleagues, friends and family, this latest fundraising has reached £21,500, taking the total raised to over £45,000.

Claire is incredibly grateful to Stratford Leisure Centre for their spin, combat and pump classes, and to Andrew and Greg at Tudor Physiotherapy, all of whom played a key role in supporting and enabling her recovery and rehabilitation.

“It goes without saying that I will be forever grateful for what the air ambulance did for me personally that day - I owe them a debt which can never be repaid,” Claire said. “I have tried in a small way by fundraising and supporting Air Ambulances, and thanks to my experience I am passionate about raising awareness and vital funds for the air ambulance charities around the country.

“Without the lifesaving mission from Cornwall Air Ambulance so quickly delivering such advanced equipment and care, my situation may have turned out very differently.”

Claire’s latest challenge adds to her previous fundraising - in November 2019, a little over a month after coming off crutches and following a gruelling period of rehabilitation, Claire, completed the Thames

100, a four-day 100 mile walk raising more than £23,500.

Her efforts have also seen Unipart Logistics, where she works as chief commercial officer, set up a charity partnership with the Air Ambulances UK.

To support the fundraising, visit https://justgiving.com/campaign/UnipartLogisticsChallenge2021