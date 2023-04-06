Stratford couple's 'nightmare' after water company 'wrecks' their garden

A COUPLE say their ‘nightmare experience’ with a water company who wrecked their garden has left them ‘very distressed’.

In May last year, Emil and Carolyn Gudfinnsson, who live in Blackthorn Road, Stratford, had a knock on their door from a Severn Trent engineer.

He explained they needed to knock down their garden wall, to make emergency repairs to a sewage pipe running through their backyard.