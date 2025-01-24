Stratford couple raising funds in memory of their baby daughter

A STRATFORD couple are aiming to raise funds in memory of their baby daughter.

Richard and Naomi Ganjavi hope by boosting awareness of stillbirth, and raising £1,000, they can help other families going through similar grief.

The couple were expecting twins but one of their precious babies, Bella, was stillborn during an emergency Caesarean in August last year.

Surviving twin Penny was born almost six weeks early, weighing just 4lb 10 and was in an incubator for two weeks.

Richard and Naomi Ganjavi at home in Meon Vale with their daughter Penny. Photo: Mark Williamson

Since then, Richard says it has been “a bitter-sweet and confusing” time as they are thankful for surviving twin daughter Penny, but devastated by the loss of Bella.

All cash raised from the prize draw fundraiser ‘Remembering Bella’, via crowdfunder, will go to support Warwick Hospital Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU) and The Skye High Foundation charity, which supports families during and after the loss of a twin, triplet or multiples.

The total raised has already reached almost £700, as people donate to the cause and try for a chance to win one of an impressive list of prizes donated by family, friends, local and national businesses and members of the community.

These include high street vouchers, afternoon teas, dining experiences, food and drink hampers, jewellery, beauty treatments and cash prizes.

Tickets to enter cost £2 for one or £10 for six, and the crowdfunder runs until 27th February.

The couple, who live in Meon Vale, are also holding a celebration in memory of Bella on 28th February in Meon Village Hall, with all proceeds to Warwick Hospital SCBU and Skye High,

Richard, a primary school teacher, said: “We are excited to have launched our prize draw in memory of our beautiful Bella.

“Thanks to so many local businesses and individuals, we have a huge array of wonderful prizes.

“If you are able to enter, it really will make a huge difference and help us continue to build Bella’s legacy.”

To enter the prize draw, go to crowdfunder and search for ‘Remembering Bella or go to https://www.crowdfunder.co. uk/p/rememberingbella