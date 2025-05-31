‘Faith, hope, mutual love and dependency’ are the secrets of a long marriage, according to one Stratford couple celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary this week.

John, 95, and Rona Baugh, 92, celebrated with cake and champagne at their Stratford home with close family to mark their momentous platinum anniversary.

New Stratford Mayor Dani Hunter popped in to wish them well, and the Baughs also received a royal message - with King Charles III and Queen Camilla sending a card congratulating them on the special occasion.

John and Rona Baugh celebrated their platinum wedding at their Burford Road home in Stratford this week with the Mayor of Stratford, Cllr Dani Hunter, popping in to congratulate the couple pictured with their dog Alice. Photo: Mark Williamson

The couple met at a dinner dance in Dudley before getting married at their local parish church in Quinton on 28th May1955.

In 1973 they moved to Stratford, and started a family, welcoming son Kevin and daughter Julia; they also have granddaughter Rebekah, who is getting married later this year.

Stalwart members of the community, John and Rona are regulars at Holy Trinity, and have been keen supporters of music events in the town, including being founding members of the Gilbert & Sullivan Society back in the day.

The couple say they are “thankful God has blessed them with a happy marriage and over the years and our faith has been a great comfort”.

Rona had a career as a musical performer and taught piano, following in the footsteps of family going back several generations.

John and Rona Baugh pictured in the Herald in June 1980 with a grand piano cake they received for their 25th wedding anniversary

John, a retired sales executive, shares Rona’s lifelong interest in music.

This love of music was shared with Herald in 1980 when we published a photo of the couple celebrating their 25th silver wedding anniversary.. They were pictured with a cake in the shape of a grand piano, and a caption in the publication on 6th June 1980 said it was made by a Mr Terence Evans, a lecturer in catering at South Warwickshire College of Further Education.

This wouldn’t be the last time the couple featured in the Herald, with their golden (50th) and silver (60th) wedding anniversaries also featured proudly on our pages.

Happy anniversary, Mr and Mrs Baugh!





