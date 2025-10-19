A STRATFORD couple celebrated tying the knot last month while raising funds for the Warwick Hospital unit that helped the bride get the all-clear from breast cancer.

Ian, 62, and Clare Amphlett, 59, first met in 2016 before getting together in 2018.

“We were very happy with life and were planning on moving in together,” explains Clare. “However while everyone remembers 2020 as the year Covid struck, for us personally there was more devastating news when on 13th February I was diagnosed with breast cancer – and we had to delay moving in together.”

She continues: “The day before lockdown, on 15th March, I had surgery.

Clare and Ian wedding

“My cancer journey continued until 15th December going through chemotherapy and radiotherapy, and many other appointments in between. It was especially difficult as I had to attend all appointments alone because of the lockdown.”

Clare has nothing but praise for the medical professionals and their unwavering support: “I had a strong and positive attitude and fabulous support from the wonderful caring team at the breast cancer unit, the Helen Clarke Suite, at Warwick Hospital, Ian, family and friends we got through it.”

A year after the cancer diagnosis Clare, a part-time cleaner, and Ian, conference and events porter at the Crowne Plaza, at last moved in together in 2021. After Ian proposed in May 2024, the couple got married last month at Stratford register office’s Henley Room, with celebrations at the White Swan Hotel afterwards.

Clare was given the all-clear last January, which had paved the way for the wedding to go ahead, with the couple asking that guests donate to the Helen Clarke Suite in lieu of wedding presents.

Clare with staff at Helen Clarke Suite

Clare says: “We had our beautiful wedding day on 5th September. It was a small wedding of 65 guests. We decided we didn’t need gifts, so kindly asked for people's own personal choice to send a donation to us for the breast cancer unit, as we both thought it would be a way of giving back to these wonderful nursing staff, because if it hadn’t been for Lucie Jones and the whole team, our happy day wouldn’t have ever happened. We are truly grateful to them all.

“On Friday, 3rd October I went over to see the staff and presented the two cheques we got from our kind guests, with donations of £1,240.”

