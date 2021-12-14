Stratford councillors vote in favour of 'super-district' merger with Warwick

A NEW super-sized South Warwickshire District Council could be up and running by 2024 after councillors at Stratford District Council voted in favour of a merger with their opposite numbers in Warwick.

Following last night’s (13th December) meeting at Elizabeth House, 26 councillors voted in favour of the proposal, three against and two opted to abstain.

Warwick councillors also voted in favour and both councils will now make a request for the merger to the Secretary of State at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

At yesterday’s meeting, Stratford council leader, Cllr Tony Jefferson, urged members to vote in favour of the merger.

He said: “What we are doing is seeking to take control of our own destiny.

“This merger is not just about costs and finance, however there are significant positive opportunities. A South Warwickshire District Council will have far greater influence.

“It would not be exaggerating to say that our decision will have national significance, and a lot of people will be watching closely.

“It will be over two years before the new council comes into existence. A lot can happen in two years, and frankly we will be far more resilient together.”

Almost all of the Stratford district’s Conservative councillors voted in favour of the project - some quoting Shakespeare and JFK - with the exception of Cllr Sarah Whalley-Hoggins (Brailes and Compton) who referenced the council’s public consultation on the merger.

She said: “We have not been given a mandate from those who elected us to join together with Warwick and Leamington. [There were] 482 responses [to the consultation] out of a total population now in excess of 130,000, which is 0.3 per cent, and that gives us no authorisation to do anything at all, and no authority to say yes to anything.

“Stratford District Council and its reputation has been built laboriously and steadily over many years by generations of dedicated councillors and officers. This will be destroyed by a yes vote today.”

Also voting against were the two independent councillors, Tony Bromwich (Southam North) and Jason Fojtik (Clopton).

While the project could initially see the merger of the two district councils, the longer-term aim will be to create a unitary authority, taking over the services provided for the area by Warwickshire County Council.