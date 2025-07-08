Stratford councillors in political row over response to 7/7 bombings anniversary

NOT content with Reform UK getting all the headlines about a public row, the Conservatives and Lib Dems at Stratford District Council have decided to go head-to-head.

No flags involved this time, but criticism about remembering and reflecting on the horrific 7th July London bombings on the 20th anniversary of the atrocities.

It started at a cabinet meeting yesterday (Monday) when the leader of the Conservatives, Cllr Daren Pemberton, suggested that the council should hold a moment of reflection.

Cllr Daren Pemberton is the new Conservative group leader at Stratford District Council.

Lib Dem council leader Cllr Susan Juned did reflect on that day two decades ago, before moving quickly onto the agenda for the meeting.

There was no minute’s silence, no bowed heads and not enough reflection to keep the Conservative leader happy.

Later that afternoon an email declaring the Tories’ outrage landed in the Herald’s inbox.

Cllr Juned, it decried, flatly refused a suggestion by Cllr Pemberton to hold a moment of reflection to mark the 20th anniversary.

‘Councillors around the chamber were left both shocked and dismayed by such a gross lack in both compassion and judgement of appreciation in respect of today’s significant event, with her response to just note the request and anniversary in the meeting’s minutes,’ the statement added.

Cllr Pemberton said: “I am absolutely stunned and furious at what happened, that the leader of our council could ignore such a request to pay respect to all the families and the loved ones of the 7/7 victims, it is just beyond belief and extremely sad.

“Equally outrageous is the fact that Stratford’s Lib Dem MP Manuella Perteghella voted against the Terrorism Act 2000 (Proscribed Organisations) (Amendment) Order 2025 last week which begs the question on where the Lib Dems stand on terroism.”

Susan Juned

The video of the meeting shows Cllr Juned responding to Cllr Pemberton, saying: “I was listening on the way in to the dreadful account of that day, what happened, and the memories that people still carry. I remember it well because my children were living in London at the time, and I was very concerned for their safety.

“I’m happy to ensure that the cabinet notes the occasion of the 7th July, the 20th remembrance of that day – and that we remember the impact it had on so many people in London.”

In their own statement, the Lib Dems declared that they had commemorated the 20th anniversary with a moment of reflection and remembrance and said Cllr Juned had spoken ‘movingly during the meeting, recalling the profound impact of that tragic day’.

It added: ‘The Liberal Democrat group stands with all those who were affected by the events of 7/7 and pays tribute to the victims, survivors, and emergency services who responded with courage and resilience.

‘We reaffirm our commitment to promoting peace, unity, and compassion in our communities - values that are more important than ever as we remember those lost and affected by the tragedy.’

It’s a strange world when Reform’s flag farce at Warwickshire County Council starts to look more dignified than political point scoring over the 7/7 bombings.