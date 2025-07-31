Stratford councillor suggests way of reducing Bishopton roundabout accidents

A STRATFORD councillor has written to National Highways suggesting a way of reducing the number of road accidents at Bishopton Roundabout on the outskirts of the town.

Cllr Roger Harding, a Liberal Democrat who represents Bishopton on Stratford Town Council and Stratford Welcombe on the district council, wrote to the agency four months ago but has had no response.

However, Cllr Harding’s suggestion has become more pertinent after yet another accident at the traffic island – this time a lorry overturning on Friday 18th July.

Cllr Harding is especially qualified to comment on road traffic matters. He worked in accident investigation for three county authorities and managed the road traffic accident database for Warwickshire County Council for 20 years.

In his email to the agency – dated 2th March this year – Cllr Harding said he was “pretty certain” he could see the problem with lorries overturning at the A46/A3400 roundabout.

He wrote: “Vehicles approaching the roundabout from the northeast (Warwick side) see a map-type ADS [advance direction sign] as they come downhill, but just before they reach the roundabout, their lane splits into two.

“There are road markings telling them to get into the right lane if they want to continue westbound on the A46 (towards Evesham). However, these markings are quite close to the roundabout and are very often/usually obscured by queuing traffic.

“Consequently vehicles very often stay in the left lane and only realise their mistake when they see the signs for Bishopton Lane. They then swing to the right and have to make an immediate correction to swing left onto the A46. This is where they overturn. I have seen four instances now.

A46 roundabout overturned lorry

“It also means that vehicles waiting to emerge from Bishopton Lane think those vehicles are leaving the roundabout into Bishopton Lane – and they pull out, only to be confronted by a vehicle making a last moment change of direction.”

Cllr Harding then makes his suggestion. “On the A46 NE approach, instead of relying on road marking, reinforce these with a sign showing which lane the vehicles should be in,” he wrote.

“I would design one for you if I still had access to the key systems package – but I retired a few years ago. Please feel free to contact me if you need further information/clarification.”

Cllr Harding told the Herald: “It’s a fairly simple problem to solve and I don’t know why it hasn’t been sorted out before now.”

In response Fiona McKenzie, National Highways route manager, told the Herald: “Safety is always our number one priority and we take local feedback very seriously.

“Although this roundabout has not been identified as a collision cluster site according to our latest data, we believe that there is merit in the suggested changes to signage and we will include a review of the signs and road markings as part of future work in the area.”