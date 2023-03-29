Stratford councillor makes return to Labour after leaving during Corbyn era

LONG-STANDING Clopton councillor Jason Fojtik has announced that he has rejoined the Labour Party.

Since 2019, Cllr Fojtik, pictured, has represented the ward at both Stratford District Council and Stratford Town Council as an independent.

Jason Fojtik. (63128468)

He had been a Labour councillor for four years but left the party citing differences with the leadership nationally and locally, particularly over the issue of anti-Semitism.

However, this May he will contest both the district and town elections as a Labour candidate.

He said: “For me, being a councillor has always just been about doing my best to represent the priorities of the area I live in and that comes down to Labour values of hard work and community.

“It was hard for me to choose to leave the party back in 2019, but I felt Jeremy Corbyn was taking us in a direction I couldn’t support and I had to take a stand. Now we have new leadership nationally and locally, I know Labour is back to prioritising the needs of families like my Clopton constituents, the cost of living, access to school and childcare places, the state of our roads and town centres, crime and anti-social behaviour.

“I hope residents will put their faith in me to represent them again in May.”

Chair of Stratford Labour, Cat Price, said: “Jason has been a dedicated and popular councillor for the people of Clopton for eight years, so I’m very happy that he has returned to Labour and will be standing as our candidate to represent the area again.

She added: “A lot of hard work internally means that the Labour party of 2023 is now ready to lead, locally and nationally, with a clear vision of the better Britain we can build. Jason’s commitment, experience and empathy will make him a huge asset to the team.”