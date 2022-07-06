Stratford Conservatives react to Nadhim Zahawi's appointment as chancellor

STRATFORD MP Nadhim Zahawi was appointed chancellor of the exchequer on Tuesday (5th July) with Conservative supporters wishing him well in the job… but warning Boris Johnson’s time is running out.

Mr Zahawi is seen by many in the Conservative Party as a reliable and competent operator, especially following his success with the Covid vaccine rollout. This, and loyalty to the under fire prime minister, have seen him rise through the ranks and into 11 Downing Street following the resignation of Rishi Sunak.

Nadhim Zahawi

Many had been calling on the former education secretary to follow the examples of Mr Sunak and Sajid Javid, who quit as health secretary. But while at least 27 ministers and aides have now resigned from government, Mr Zahawi joined other cabinet members in sticking by Mr Johnson and accepted the promotion to chancellor after less than a year as education secretary.