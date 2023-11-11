Stratford Conservative executive resigns to oppose Nadhim Zahawi at next election

ONE of the founders of the new ‘conservative’ political group looking to oust Nadhim Zahawi MP at the next general election has resigned his membership of the Conservative Party.

In an open letter to the Stratford Conservative Association chairman Lynda Organ, David Spencer sets out the reasons for his resignation and said he was supporting Stratford Can, a group which intends to field a conservative candidate as an alternative to Mr Zahawi.

Mr Spencer, who was a member of the executive council of the Stratford association, said in his letter: “I campaigned hard for Nadhim to be re-elected as our MP in 2019, and I was even willing to give him the benefit of the doubt after the revelations about ‘errors’ in his tax affairs that led to his being sacked by the prime minister.