Stratford composer wins BAFTA

WHEN you’ve just won a BAFTA for Best British Short Film and celebrated on the red carpet in London, what better way to celebrate the award with colleagues than popping into McDonald’s at 3am for a bite to eat once the party’s over.

That’s exactly what Catherine Hillier, aged 28, from Snitterfield did after she won a BAFTA for her musical composition which appears in the 20-minute film Jellyfish and Lobster.

London’s Southbank Centre was the venue for the main event on Sunday night where Catherine joined up with the team who made the film to receive the award at a star-studded event which featured actors Florence Pugh, Andrew Scott and film maker Christopher Nolan director of Oppenheimer, The Dark Knight and Dunkirk.