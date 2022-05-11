Stratford College student flats look set for demolition

TWO student accommodation blocks at Stratford College could be demolished within the next few weeks.

Willows House at Stratford College (56617083)

The 80,000sq ft site on Alcester Road includes 50 flats which were purpose-built in 2006 to accommodate both UK and overseas students, but now the accommodation is no longer used and the college is looking to off-load the buildings.

A planning application for the demolition was considered by Stratford Town Council’s planning consultative committee on Tuesday 3rd May and, while councillors accepted the request was in some regards a formality, there was still a sense of sadness about the decline in use of the student accommodation blocks and a feeling some other options for future use could be explored.