Stratford College student flats look set for demolition
Published: 16:16, 11 May 2022
| Updated: 16:17, 11 May 2022
TWO student accommodation blocks at Stratford College could be demolished within the next few weeks.
The 80,000sq ft site on Alcester Road includes 50 flats which were purpose-built in 2006 to accommodate both UK and overseas students, but now the accommodation is no longer used and the college is looking to off-load the buildings.
A planning application for the demolition was considered by Stratford Town Council’s planning consultative committee on Tuesday 3rd May and, while councillors accepted the request was in some regards a formality, there was still a sense of sadness about the decline in use of the student accommodation blocks and a feeling some other options for future use could be explored.