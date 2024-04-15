Stratford College secures £625k from council to set up EV training academy

MORE than £600,000 of funding has been approved to help Stratford College create a training academy for students to learn about electric vehicles.

Stratford District Council’s cabinet today (Monday) agreed the £625,000 grant as part of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).

The specialist training academy, at the college’s campus in Alcester Road, will give future mechanics the skills needed to work on hybrid and electric vehicles. According to SDC documents, the college will be aiming to cater for more than 400 students – including apprenticeships – at the academy by 2026-27.

Roughly half of the grant money will be used to extend the college’s current automotive training building, with the remainder spent on tools and installation.

Cllr George Cowcher (Lib Dem, Wellesbourne South), portfolio holder for economic development, said: “This is an extremely important opportunity for the district to invest in people and development. Even more so because the course delivery will continue beyond the final year of the current UKSPF programme for a further two years, until March 2027.”

Vice principal for business growth, skills and partnerships at the college, Nancy Buckley, added: “A key strategic ambition of the college is to deliver a high-quality curriculum that enhances the life opportunities of our learners, the inclusive growth of our communities, and the productivity of the employers with which we work.

“The college is also committed to making a significant contribution to the local and regional economy by enhancing the technical skills, knowledge and industry professional standards of individuals.

“This investment will support these objectives and compliment well with other similar projects the college is embarking on at Stratford, such as a heat-source pump workshop.”

The UK Shared Prosperity Fund is a pot of money given to SDC to replace European funding, and can be used to support communities, business and people. For this financial year, funding can also be used to support projects aimed at improving skills.