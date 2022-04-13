Stratford College looks to sell off its student flats

TWO student accommodation blocks at Stratford College have been made available for sale.

The college is looking for offers for Oak House and Willows House on Alcester Road, with a bid deadline set for 12 noon on Friday, 6th May, but if no buyer comes forward the blocks could be demolished, according to a planning application submitted to the district council on 28th March.

A spokesperson for the college told the Herald: “No set price has been set for the blocks as the college is waiting to see what is offered, but in terms of demolition, the college says it is still exploring all options as for the best direction for the future of the buildings.”