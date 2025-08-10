Stratford College graduate John Leader to play BFG in Roald Dahl classic

SPECULATION has been rife over who could fill the oversized shoes of Roald Dahl’s beloved character, the BFG, this Christmas as it premieres at the RSC.

The answer was revealed by the company at a special launch last Thursday at the iconic storyteller’s HQ, a fancypants mews in London’s Marylebone, when journalists were served green-fizzing frobscottle cocktails as expectations mounted…

(Drum roll) And the Big Friendly Giant is…. John Leader!

‘Who?’ We hear you cry. ‘So, not the rumoured David Bradley or one of the other household names bandied about…’

But fear not, while John may not be a very famous name, he does come with a big old set of impressive credentials, plus he’s one of ‘our’ own.

That’s right, John, now in his mid-30s, is Birmingham-born and he went to Stratford College back in the day before going on to study at East 15 drama school.

His first job from there was touring with War Horse, which means he has form working with GIANT PUPPETS (and yes, that is an XXL hint of what’s to come from the festive show).

John Leader in The School for Scandal.

The BFG is a collaboration with Chichester Festival Theatre (where it heads in 2026 following its festive-run in Stratford) and the Roald Dahl Story Company.

RSC co-artistic boss Daniel Evans is on directing duties – so it’s not just the giant that will need broad shoulders as he takes on the onerous – but no doubt joyous – task of creating a successful show that will satisfy both a legion of monstrous Dahl-loving children and the money people at the theatre… where the coffers have yet to fully replenish from Covid doom.

Actor John has appeared in numerous notable stage roles, and was at the RSC in 2024 – playing Fention in The Merry Wives of Windsor and Charles Surface in The School For Scandal. Herald Arts particularly enjoyed his ‘flamboyant wastrel’ in the latter and had already clocked him as one to watch (hark at us, bigging ourselves up in hindsight).

As for John himself, naturally he says he is chuffed to have landed such a giant role.

John Leader in Merry Wives

He said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be playing such an iconic character who means so much to so many people. Everyone has their own picture of the BFG, so it’s really exciting (and a bit surreal!) to help bring him to life on stage. It’s a real joy to be collaborating with Daniel and such a talented team of creatives on this story, and I can’t wait for audiences to experience it. Having grown up in Birmingham and trained at Stratford College, coming back to the RSC for a role like this honestly feels very special – a real full-circle moment.”

There’s more size-related puns as Daniel also shared his delight at finding his BFG.

“Finding the actor to play our eponymous hero, BFG, has been a giant undertaking in so many ways,” he said. “We knew that this crucial bit of casting was an essential piece of the puzzle. After all, it is the BFG, alongside Sophie and The Queen, who are the main trio of our story. Through each other’s friendship and allyship, they find the imagination and the strength to defeat the human-guzzling giants and save children everywhere.

“John Leader brings immense warmth, generosity and humility to the role – all essential qualities for our BFG. He also has a gleaming and vivid imagination. John will be working alongside a highly skilled team of puppeteers as part of a cast of 18, to bring Tom Wells’ magical new script to the stage and we look forward to sharing more exciting casting news within the coming weeks.”

The show opens at the RST on 25th November and runs until 31st January 2026.

