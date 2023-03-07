EMPTY student flats at Stratford College could be turned into residential accommodation.

The 80,000sq ft site on Alcester Road includes 50 flats which were purpose-built in 2006 to accommodate both UK and overseas students but are no longer used and haven’t been for some years.

Willows House at Stratford College (62823174)

There’s still uncertainty over the future of the flats and last May there was even talk of demolishing the accommodation blocks of Oak House and Willows House – as they are known – but they remained standing.