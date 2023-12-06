Stratford coffee shop collecting Christmas toys for families at women’s refuge

DONATIONS of toys and toiletries are being collected at a Stratford coffee shop to help women and children living in a safe house this Christmas.

The families, who have escaped domestic violence and abuse, are being helped by an appeal by Starbucks in the High Street.

The appeal was the idea of branch manager Kirsty Hinchliffe who told the Herald she wanted to do something to help, and give customers the chance to get involved.

Starbucks in Stratford has launched a Christmas toy and toiletries appeal. Pictured are manager Kirsty Hinchliffe, right, and her colleague Lucy Saunders with some wrapped gifts donated so far. Photo: Iain Duck

“We wanted to make Christmas nice for someone else and make sure they have something to open on Christmas Day,” she said. “The shelter was the first thing we got involved with as one of our customers is connected with it.”

Donations, which do not have to be wrapped, can include toys for children of any age while the toiletries, which can include perfumes and gift sets, will be for the women.

The appeal is open until 17th December. Items will be taken to the Stratford house – any spare gifts will be donated to other, nearby shelters.

Customers who make a donation will get 10 per cent off their Starbucks order.