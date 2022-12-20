Stratford club raises another £4,500 for charity at a Christmas lunch

A FUNDRAISING lunch club held its Christmas meeting on Sunday (18th December) and raised £4,650 for charity.

The Sunday Lunch Club, which is run by Jo Wheelwright, attracted 167 people to The Embankment bar and restaurant on the Rec for a four-course meal.

Jo Wheelwright earlier this year handing over three defibrillator units. Photo: Mark Williamson C8/3/22/7591. (61423430)

As well as raising money for good causes, the club also buys life-saving defibrillators which have been put at a number of locations around Stratford. The latest – number six – was presented to The Embankment.

Jo told the Herald the lunch “raised an amazing £4,650 which will be going to our chosen charity this year, Warwickshire-based Molly Ollys. This takes our total to £11,150 for this year to help buy very poorly children wishes.”

She added: “I am overwhelmed by the generosity of our Stratford members; they also bought a massive amount of food for our Stratford Foodbank.

“I want to thank everyone for their continued support and wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and a happy and healthy new year.”

The club’s chosen charities for 2023 are The Shakespeare Hospice and Warwickshire Vision Support.