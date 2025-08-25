Stratford Climate Action launch campaign aimed at highlighting issues with local bus infrastructure

A NEW campaign has been launched by Stratford Climate Action (SCA) calling for improvement to the bus infrastructure around the town.

The group says its ‘Bustrated’ campaign is sharing the views of Stratford residents about bus services following the results of its survey which found people were frustrated by buses being unreliable and inadequate bus stops.

Janet Palmer, SCA co-ordinator, told the Herald: “Warwickshire County Council [WCC] is aware of the dissatisfaction with local bus services.

“We’re campaigning for live information displays at bus stops and also for better bus stops. In Stratford district there are lots of bus stops that are unattractive, they don’t have enough room for passengers to wait, some of them don’t have any seating or shelter and they actively deter people from catching the bus.

“If we’re trying to reduce carbon emissions in the district, with transport being one of the most carbon heavy sources of emissions, then we’ve got to improve public transport to get people out of their cars.

“We’re trying to highlight the problems that ordinary residents have when they try to catch a bus and suggesting how WCC could address these.”

Janet added that she had personal experience of the problems with bus services.

“I have been waiting at a bus stop and met a tourist who didn’t know Stratford and whose English wasn’t very good. Both of us were perplexed as to why the bus didn’t arrive when, in fact, it had been rerouted, but because I couldn’t get a signal on my phone at the time, I didn’t know it had been rerouted.

One of Stagecoach's buses in Stratford.

“I was trying to explain to the tourist where the bus would go from. By the time we got to the other bus stop, we’d missed it. This gives a very bad impression of Stratford. It’s difficult for residents, it’s confusing for tourists and it’s some-thing we wanted to highlight.”

Another concern for SCA was the lack of a direct bus from Stratford to Warwick Hospital.

However, an announcement from WCC on Tuesday said that from Saturday (23rd August), the No. 15 bus will go via the hospital. During the day the service will operate approximately every hour, Mon-days to Saturdays, and (as now) every two hours on Sundays between Stratford and Warwick bus station.

Janet said that the SCA was pleased with the change to the service but would like a more frequent Sunday service.

One Stratford woman, who wished to remain anonymous, is supportive of the campaign and, as someone who is autistic, wants improvements to buses for other vulnerable people.

“A lot of the bus stops are just a sign in the grass, there’s no seats or shelter,” she said. “If they could just do the basics right, like having seats at stops, that would be a start.

“I use the doorstep-to-doorstep IndieGo Plus service for vulnerable people, but this doesn’t operate after 7pm or on weekends.

“They also drive around disabled school kids in the afternoon, so this is a lifeline to a lot of people.

“While I’m incredibly grateful for the service, they only operate between certain times, and they can only go so far within Stratford.”

She was also frustrated that other services, such as the No. 19, finished at 7pm. “This is very early,” she said. “What if you want to meet people, or what if you want to sit by the river in the summer or go to the cinema or theatre?”

A spokesperson for WCC said changes are planned in the coming months with funding from the Department for Transport.

“The county council and bus operators will collaborate to review whether an enhanced and standardised bus timetable information format (including clear and concise information about routes, schedules, and fares) can be installed at all bus stops across the county through use of the bus grant funding.

“One of the schemes in the Warwickshire Bus Service Improvement Delivery Plan 2025-26 is the delivery of quality bus corridor improvements at a select number of key bus stops in Stratford, which aim to enhance accessibility and the waiting environment – including provision of new and/or replacement bus shelters at priority locations.” They added that WCC will be responsible for the cleaning and maintenance of the new bus shelters, adding to the 300 they already clean and inspect on a monthly basis.

A spokesperson for Stratford District Council, which maintains three bus shelters in Wood Street said live information displays were some-thing “that may be considered in the future”.

Stagecoach, which operates many of the services in south Warwickshire, was approached for comment but none was received by the time the Herald went to press.

