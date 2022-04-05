Stratford churches to hold prayer vigil for Ukraine

A PRAYER vigil for Ukraine will take place on Stratford’s Bancroft Gardens on Wednesday evening.

Churches in Stratford have organised the vigil, which will be from 6.30pm-7pm by the fountain on Waterside, in response to a ‘call to prayer’ from the Bishop of Coventry who will be attending a similar event in the city at the same time.

The vicar of Holy Trinity church, the Rev Patrick Taylor who has organised the Stratford event, said: “This vigil is for everyone, of all faiths and none, who would like to show their solidarity with the people of Ukraine and also pray for peace there, and for all those affected by this terrible conflict.

“Along with many others, especially those gathering at the same time in Coventry and Warwickshire, we bring before God our sadness and anguish about the violence and destruction facing Ukraine, mourn all loss of life and to pray earnestly for immediate and lasting peace.”