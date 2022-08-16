Stratford church and theatre hit by thieves three times in a month
Published: 13:58, 16 August 2022
| Updated: 13:59, 16 August 2022
CALLOUS thieves have broken into the United Reformed Church in Stratford three times in a month.
Both the church and adjacent Bear Pit Theatre have been burgled leaving the United Reformed Church (URC) with a bill of £6,000 to replace stolen items and repair the damage.
And Stratford’s church community was targeted again on Monday (15th August) when Holy Trinity Parish Centre, in Old Town, was broken into in the early hours, making it the fifth or sixth time that site has been burgled since April.